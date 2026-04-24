Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 4.26 mln at BIA

Two foreign nationals were arrested in the early hours of today (24) by Sri Lanka Customs officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of cigarettes manufactured in China into the country.

The suspects were apprehended while attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel’ of the arrivals terminal at BIA, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare, with the consignment of cigarettes valued at Rs. 4.26 million, said Ada Derana reporter.

The arrested individuals have been identified as two Bangladeshi nationals, aged 35 and 53, who are engaged in labour work.

Initial customs investigations have revealed that a Chinese national had purchased the consignment of cigarettes in China and transported it to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, via Cambodia, officials said.

From there, it was brought to BIA on a Malaysia Airlines flight MH 179 today.

The consignment was later handed over to these Bangladeshi nationals to be taken out of BIA.

A total of 142 cartons containing 28,400 sticks of cigarettes manufactured in China had been concealed in five suitcases they carried, said Ada Derana reporter.

Customs officials at BIA have detained the suspects, and further investigations are underway.