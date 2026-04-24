Severe dry conditions drive rapid drop in Castlereagh and Maussakelle reservoir water levels

Severe dry conditions drive rapid drop in Castlereagh and Maussakelle reservoir water levels

April 24, 2026   11:50 am

Water levels in the Castlereagh and Maussakelle reservoirs are declining rapidly due to the prevailing extreme dry weather conditions in the catchment areas on the western slopes of the Central Hills, engineers responsible for the reservoirs have reported.

As of 6:00 a.m. today (24), the water level of the Maussakelle Reservoir had fallen to 50 feet 11 inches below spill level. However, it is noted that the reservoir received 12 mm of rainfall on the previous day (23).

Similarly, the water level of the Castlereagh Reservoir has also decreased, reaching 40 feet 10 inches below spill level. Engineers further stated that this reservoir received 14 mm of rainfall yesterday.

Meanwhile, as water levels in both reservoirs continue to decline, several islands and archaeological ruins that were previously submerged during the construction of these reservoirs are re-emerging. 

These reservoirs supply water required for power generation at the Wimalasurendra, Laxapana, New Laxapana, Canyon, and Polpitiya hydroelectric power stations.

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