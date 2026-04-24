Sri Lanka probing $2.5 million cyber heist with international assistance  PM

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that investigations have been initiated into the theft of USD 2.5 million in funds from the Ministry of Finance by cybercriminals.

She made these remarks while addressing the media following a program held at the Malwathu Maha Viharaya in Kandy this morning (24).

During her address, the Prime Minister emphasized that comprehensive investigations are currently underway and that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible.

She further noted that Sri Lanka has received international assistance to support the investigative process and assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to address the incident thoroughly.

The Prime Minister also commented on a reported no-confidence motion being organized against her by the opposition.

“They are preparing to present a no-confidence motion against me. I am awaiting its submission to Parliament, as it will provide an opportunity to respond to the allegations. Various claims are being made; however, the public must clearly understand the situation. An opposition is essential in a democratic system,” she said.

She further stated that the opposition plays a critical role in identifying government shortcomings and representing alternative political perspectives, adding that both the government and the public must consider whether the opposition is effectively fulfilling this responsibility.