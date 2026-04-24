The three-member bench of the Colombo Special High Court today rejected a request made by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera to introduce new facts to the statement he had previously made from the dock.

Jayasundera is an accused in a case filed on charges of criminal negligence of duty for allegedly failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, despite prior intelligence warnings.

The order was delivered by a three-member bench of the Colombo Special High Court, presided over by Justice Priyantha Liyanage, said Ada Derana reporter.

In addition, retired Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Nandana Munasinghe and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Eastern Province Waruna Jayasundera appeared before the court as defence witnesses in the case.