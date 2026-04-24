Former Minister Johnston Fernando granted bail
File photo.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando granted bail

April 24, 2026   01:28 pm

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has been granted bail by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court ordered the release of the former Minister, who had been in remand custody over allegations of misusing a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa.

The order was issued when the case was taken up today (24) before Wattala Magistrate Kanchana N. Silva.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered him released on a cash bond of Rs. 25,000 and four personal sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, along with his eldest son Johan Fernando, younger son Jerome Fernando, and three other suspects including a former Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa, was arrested and produced before court in connection with an investigation conducted by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) over the alleged misuse of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa.

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