Sri Lankan Rupee declines further as US Dollar exceeds Rs. 317

Sri Lankan Rupee declines further as US Dollar exceeds Rs. 317

April 24, 2026   01:47 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated in comparison with the US Dollar, with the highest indicative rate recorded in recent times being reported today (24).

According to the official daily exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US Dollar stands at Rs. 314.03, while the selling rate is recorded at Rs. 321.87.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has confirmed that the indicative rate of the USD/LKR spot exchange rate is Rs. 317.17.

Economic analysts note that fluctuations in the foreign exchange market are influenced by global economic conditions, import and export activity, and domestic currency flows.

It is further observed that such movements may have implications for import costs, fuel prices, and overall domestic market prices.

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