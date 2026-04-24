Colombo Archdiocese refutes reports on Cardinal Ranjiths resignation

Colombo Archdiocese refutes reports on Cardinal Ranjiths resignation

April 24, 2026   02:09 pm

The Director of Mass Communications for the Archdiocese of Colombo, Reverend Father Jude Chrysantha, has stated that reports claiming that His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has decided to step down from his post as Archbishop of Colombo in late 2026 are false.

Responding to an inquiry, he clarified that decisions regarding the appointment or retirement of an Archbishop are made solely by the Vatican.

He further noted that, in accordance with Canon Law, retirement is generally considered upon reaching the age of 80; however, the final decision rests exclusively with the Pope. 

Accordingly, it is reported that although Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will reach the age of 80 next year, no official announcement regarding his retirement has been made to date.

These clarifications come in response to recent media reports citing unnamed sources, which suggested that a major leadership transition within the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka was expected by the end of this year.

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