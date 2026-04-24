Defence Secretary meets UN Assistant Secretary-General in New York

Continuing his official visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, Sri Lanka’s Secretary of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, engaged in a high-level meeting with Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General responsible for the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific at the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA-DPO).

During the discussions, the Sri Lankan delegation provided a comprehensive outline of the preparatory measures being taken in view of the proposed deployment of troops for UN operations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

It was emphasized that all personnel selected for deployment will undergo extensive and structured training on the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy (HRDDP), International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and International Human Rights Law (IHRL), the statement said.

These training programmes are designed to ensure compliance with UN requirements and to reinforce professional conduct in operational environments.

The delegation further highlighted that these training modules will include clear guidance on the consequences of any violations of established norms and standards, the statement said.

Robust mechanisms will be in place to ensure accountability, including procedures for reporting and investigating allegations, as well as the implementation of disciplinary actions against individuals found guilty by competent authorities.

The role of the National Investigation Officer in this regard was also emphasized, it added.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, Jayantha Jayasooriya, along with members of the Sri Lankan delegation.