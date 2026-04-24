Sagarika train derailment: Track repairs expected to take 2 days; revised timetable released

The General Manager of Railways, Ravindra Pathmapriya, stated that the re-railing operations for the derailed ‘Sagarika’ train have commenced and that train services on the coastal line are expected to be restored within two days.

He made these remarks while addressing the media, adding that the Minister has instructed officials to take all necessary measures to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Commenting on the situation, he stated, “The damaged train is a significant loss for us, especially as our fleet is already limited. We have incurred this loss and hope to rectify the situation promptly. However, we will need to deploy an alternative train in its place, and discussions in this regard are currently underway.”

The ‘Sagarika’ train, which was operating from Beliatta to Maradana, derailed this morning (24) near the Wadduwa Railway Station. The incident caused severe damage to one of the tracks on the dual-line section.

The Department of Railways has taken steps to operate services on the affected Coastal Line up to the Panadura Railway Station.

The Department further stated that arrangements have been made to transport passengers from Panadura to the South Kalutara Railway Station using Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses. From there, train services will continue towards Matara and Beliatta.

Furthermore, the Railway Department noted that measures are being taken to clear the obstruction and restore train operations on at least one track before the end of the day.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways has also released the following revised timetable: