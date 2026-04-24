PHIs urge registration of Vesak Dansal, warn of legal action for non-compliance

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have announced that the registration of ‘Dansal’ to be held islandwide in view of the upcoming Vesak Poya has already commenced.

President of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Union (PHIU), K.P. Boralessa, stated that parties intending to organise ‘Dansal’ event are required to inform the PHI in charge of the relevant area and register it.

He further requested the relevant parties to provide the PHI of the respective area with details regarding the location and the type of ‘Dansal’ being organised.

He also noted that, following registration, PHIs will conduct awareness programmes for all organisers on maintaining health and safety standards when conducting ‘Dansal’ events.

However, he warned that legal action will be taken against those who organise ‘Dansal’ without proper registration and in an unsafe manner.

Speaking further, K.P. Boralessa said:

“The day before the dansala is held, PHIs inspect the venue to determine its suitability, including garbage disposal conditions, availability of drinking water, water used for cooking, and the condition of equipment at the location.

“Additionally, individuals involved in food serving, cooking, and preparation are inspected by the PHIs. These measures are taken to ensure that the food provided through ‘Dansal’ is hygienic and safe for the community. Special attention should be paid to the ingredients used for cooking food, and only healthy ingredients must be used.”