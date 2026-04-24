Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night as Pakistan works to host a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, according to regional media reports and statements from Pakistani officials.

Al Arabiya reported that Pakistan could announce the resumption of talks between Tehran and Washington as early as Friday, with attention now turning to the weekend for the next diplomatic round.

Israel said on Friday it was ready to resume military operations, while US President Donald Trump said the blockade on Iran was ‘100% effective,’ asseting that military and economic pressure remains in place even as diplomacy continues.

Pakistan signals mediation role

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Araghchi had exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement.

According to the statement, Dar emphasised the need for sustained dialogue and engagement to resolve outstanding issues and advance regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani statement added that Araghchi appreciated Islamabad’s “consistent and constructive facilitation role” and that both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

What led to this moment

The current diplomatic push follows weeks of heightened tensions involving shipping disruptions, military threats and disputes over access through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints.

Recent exchanges between Washington and Tehran have focused on ceasefire terms, maritime access and broader security issues. Public comments from both sides have indicated that discussions remain active but unresolved.

Pakistan has in recent weeks positioned itself as a communication channel amid the standoff, maintaining ties with both Washington and Tehran.

Source: MoneyControl

--Agencies