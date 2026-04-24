Public warned of financial scam using ID Office name

The Department for Registration of Persons has issued a statement over a financial fraud scheme being carried out by individuals misusing the department’s name.

In a statement, the department revealed that a certain party is using its hotline number, 011 52 26 126, to obtain personal information of individuals and commit financial fraud.

It further stated that the department’s name is being misused through telephone numbers ‘+94 11 52 26 126’ and ‘+011 52 26 126’, as well as mobile numbers ‘077 11 67 739’ and ‘074 27 56 098’.

It has also been reported that the group has developed a mobile application bearing the state emblem and is misusing the department’s name, falsely claiming to facilitate registration for a Digital Identity Card or e-National Identity Card.

The Department emphasised in the statement that it does not conduct any such registration processes.

The public has been strongly advised not to disclose information via unsolicited phone calls.

They are also urged to refrain from sharing such information if contacted through numbers resembling the official hotline and request information using a fraudulent departmental website called “https://drpgov-lk.com”.

The department reiterated that no registration is currently being conducted for an e-National Identity Card or any form of Digital Identity Card and called on the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.