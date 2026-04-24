MP Dilith Jayaweera calls for resignations over Treasury payment incident
April 24, 2026 10:00 pm
The leader of ‘Sarvajana Balaya’, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, has stated that the recent incident involving the transfer of Treasury funds to an unidentified party cannot be attributed to hackers.
Addressing a press conference today (24), Jayaweera emphasized that, in order to ensure a fair and impartial investigation, both the Secretary to the Treasury and the relevant Subject Minister should resign from their respective positions.