Showers expected in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers expected in parts of the island after 2pm

April 25, 2026   06:38 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Puttalam districts after 2.00 pm, the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Northcentral provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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