Father killed in dispute with son in Athirahapitiya

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his father by attacking him with a sharp weapon.

The murder was committed yesterday (24) morning in the Athirahapitiya area within the Matale Police Division, police said.

The victim has been identified as a 64-year-old resident of Athirahapitiya.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect, the victim’s son, allegedly carried out the attack following an argument that had escalated.

The 33-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of the incident, police said.

The Matale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.