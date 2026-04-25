Photographer arrested with over 2.5kg Kush at BIA

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for the possession of 2,505 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis, estimated to be valued at approximately Rs. 25 million.

The suspect has been identified as a 33-year-old resident of Colombo who is employed as a photographer and had arrived from Bangkok, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was apprehended while attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel’ of the arrivals terminal at BIA, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare.

Officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Division searched his luggage on suspicion and subsequently discovered the ‘Kush’ cannabis concealed inside.

According to officials, the narcotic was carefully packed in dry fruit packets, with the dry fruits removed.

The suspect is to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA along with the seized narcotics for further investigations.