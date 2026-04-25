A 9mm Russian-made pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were discovered buried in the garden of the residence of “Karandeniye Raju,” the brother of organised criminal “Karandeniye Sudda,” during a specialised search operation.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) of the Sri Lanka Police stated that the firearm is suspected to have been used in several killings allegedly orchestrated by “Karandeniye Raju”.