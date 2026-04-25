Sagarika train successfully re-railed; full restoration work ongoing

Sagarika train successfully re-railed; full restoration work ongoing

April 25, 2026   11:00 am

The ‘Sagarika’ train, which derailed near the Wadduwa Railway Station yesterday, has been successfully re-railed, said Ada Derana reporter.

The train has since been moved to the Wadduwa Railway Station premises.

The derailment occurred last morning (24), causing significant disruption to train operations on the Coastal Line. 

Following the incident, authorities worked through the night to restore operations and were able to reopen one track for traffic by the last evening.

As of this morning, most of the damage caused by the derailment has been repaired, while the remaining restoration work is expected to be completed shortly. 

Meanwhile, train services on the Coastal Line are now reported to be operating largely as scheduled.

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