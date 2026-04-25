Associate of Homagama Gagana arrested with 12kg of heroin

A suspect was arrested in Homagama yesterday (24) by the Western Province North Crimes Division while in possession of 12 kilograms of heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 120 million.

The suspect has been identified as Prasad Nishantha Colombage, a resident of the Homagama area, said police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he had allegedly been operating drug trafficking activities on behalf of an organized criminal known as “Homagama Gagana,” who is currently believed to be residing overseas.

The arrest was made based on intelligence gathered during the interrogation of other suspects presently in custody.

Police stated that the operation forms part of a broader crackdown on a drug trafficking network, which commenced with the arrest of several organized criminals and traffickers, including Ranjith Perera, alias “Konda Ranjith,” who is reportedly in the custody of Dubai Police.

To date, authorities have seized a total of 37 kilograms of narcotics linked to this network, said police.

As part of the ongoing investigations, a key accomplice of Ranjith Kumara (also known as “Konda Ranji”), a ‘Red Notice’ holder and organized criminal currently in the custody of Dubai Police, had previously been arrested with a stock of narcotics valued at nearly Rs. 300 million.