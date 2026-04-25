Norway to assist Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries monitoring with modern technology

Sri Lanka has entered into a significant agreement with Norway aimed at enhancing the country’s fisheries monitoring capabilities through the integration of modern technology.

A Sri Lankan delegation, led by the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar, currently on an official visit to Norway, held a series of high-level discussions with officials from the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries in Oslo on April 23.

The discussions primarily focused on the modernization of Sri Lanka’s fisheries sector and the exchange of technical expertise.

During a meeting with Gunnar Stølsvik, Head of the “Blue Justice” initiative, special attention was given to the advanced satellite-based vessel tracking system (AIS data) provided by the Norwegian government to member countries of the initiative. The parties explored the possibility of Sri Lanka accessing this technology free of charge to monitor fishing vessels and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources stated that the Norwegian side had agreed to provide specialized training programmes for officers of the Ministry and the Department of Fisheries to ensure the effective utilization of this technology.

Subsequently, during a meeting with Anita Utheim Iversen, Head of the Global Action Network on Sustainable Food from the Oceans and Inland Waters for Food Security and Nutrition, discussions focused on enhancing the nutritional value and quality of fish products.

Sri Lanka also received an official invitation to join the “Food Nutrition and Composition Group,” a global initiative expected to provide research institutions such as the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) with valuable opportunities for international knowledge and technology exchange.

Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, addressing the occasion, emphasized that the government remains fully committed to strengthening the local fisheries industry through the adoption of modern technology. He noted that close technical cooperation between the Norwegian government and Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Ministry would support the sector’s development in line with international standards.