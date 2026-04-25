126 drunk drivers arrested during special police operation

A total of 20 individuals directly linked to criminal activities have been identified and arrested under the ‘Nation United - National Drive’ campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country, according to a report issued yesterday (24).

Police stated that the special operations are being carried out across all divisional police stations island-wide as part of coordinated crime and drug prevention efforts.

Accordingly, 29,818 persons were subjected to thorough inspection yesterday, police stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 609 individuals were arrested on suspicion during operations carried out yesterday under the ongoing initiative.

Additionally, 441 individuals with outstanding warrants were taken into custody during the same operation.

Furthermore, 126 drunk drivers and 106 individuals for reckless driving were arrested, while legal action has been initiated against 4,561 individuals for various traffic offences, police said.