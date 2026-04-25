Frequent lightning threat endangers lives of Pitakanda residents

Residents of Pitakanda village in the Ayagama Divisional Secretariat Division of Ratnapura District are calling for the installation of lightning protection systems owing to the serious and ongoing threat due to frequent lightning strikes.

The village is home to nearly 300 families, most of whom depend on tea, cinnamon and coffee cultivation for their livelihoods. While economically stable, residents say their safety remains under persistent threat due to the area’s exposure to lightning, particularly given its mountainous terrain.

Villagers report that lightning strikes have repeatedly impacted homes, the local school and the temple. Many claim that almost every household in the village has suffered damage at some point.

Despite repeated appeals to authorities for the installation of lightning conductors, no concrete measures have been implemented so far.

The situation has already claimed lives. According to residents, at least eight fatalities have been recorded over time due to lightning strikes.

On April 13, just hours before the Sinhala New Year, a resident was killed in a lightning strike. Days later, on April 23, lightning struck the village temple, leaving the chief monk injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Accordingly, residents are calling on authorities to take immediate action to install proper lightning protection systems, warning that further delays could result in more loss of life.