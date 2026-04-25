Four arrested in Pettah with stock of narcotics pills worth Rs. 20 million

Four arrested in Pettah with stock of narcotics pills worth Rs. 20 million

April 25, 2026   04:46 pm

Four individuals have been arrested at four separate locations in Pettah in connection with the possession and distribution of a large stock of narcotics tablets valued at nearly Rs. 20 million.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 42, were taken into custody by officers of the Central Crime Investigation Division.

Police said Rs. 400,000 in cash was also recovered from their possession, along with 204,000 pills.

Acting on a tip-off, officers first arrested a resident of Mattakkuliya near a pharmacy down Olcott Mawatha with 6,000 tablets in his possession. Further questioning led to the arrest of another suspect on Maliban Street, who was found with an additional 6,000 tablets.

Subsequent investigations revealed a wider supply network. A third suspect, a resident of Mabola, Wattala, was arrested down First Cross Street with approximately 180,000 tablets and Rs. 400,000 believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

He is also suspected of supplying 12,000 pills to another individual, who was later arrested at Main Street, Pettah.

Police confirmed that both of the latter suspects are residents of Mabola Wattala.

The Colombo Central Crime Investigation Unit is continuing further investigations into the case.

 

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