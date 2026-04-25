Sajith calls for Parliamentary Select Committee to probe US$2.5M treasury payment

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has called for the appointment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the incident in which the Treasury allegedly transferred US$2.5 million to a third-party account.

The Opposition Leader emphasized that both the chairmanship and the majority representation of the committee should be held by the opposition.

Premadasa further alleged that the current government has not only been responsible for the loss of US$2.5 million but has also deliberately concealed the matter from Parliament, the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) and the general public.

He stated that the present government is attempting to shift the responsibility onto officials by initiating an internal departmental inquiry, which he characterized as a biased process.

Premadasa stressed the need for a transparent and independent investigation rather than one aimed at justifying predetermined conclusions.

The Opposition Leader reiterated that such an inquiry can only be effectively conducted through a Parliamentary Select Committee led by the opposition.

He further noted that withholding information regarding the disappearance of these funds from Parliament constitutes a serious breach.