Pakistan facilitating Iran-US talks - Foreign Ministry

A social media update from Pakistan’s foreign ministry says Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar - who is also foreign minister - held a meeting today “to review the latest developments in the region”.

During the meeting, Dar “reiterated that Pakistan is facilitating Iran-US talks for achieving peace and stability in the region and beyond”.

The foreign ministry also warned against updates on the mediation process being provided by unofficial or unnamed sources, urging media outlets to “focus on official statements only”.

Source: BBC

--Agencies