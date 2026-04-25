CoPF to summon Finance Ministry officials over USD 2.5M payment issue  Harsha

Steps will be taken to summon the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and other relevant officials before the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) as soon as possible over an incident involving a US$2.5 million foreign debt repayment that reportedly ended up in the hands of an unintended party, the Chairman of the committee Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva stated.

MP de Silva said that members of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance have already been informed to arrange a session to question the officials concerned.

The Parliamentarian emphasized that Parliament holds full responsibility over public finances, and therefore the Secretary to the Finance Ministry will be required to provide an explanation before the committee regarding the incident.

Speaking further, he stated:

“Parliament has full responsibility over public finances through the Committee on Public Finance. As Chair, I have already spoken to all committee members. We will bring these officials to Parliament as soon as possible so they can explain the matter. This is not merely an administrative issue; it is a constitutional responsibility vested in Parliament. I have discussed this with committee members and we intend to proceed accordingly.”

The committee is expected to take up the matter for further inquiry in the coming days, according to Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva.