Iran shares views and considerations with Pakistan on ending war - Foreign Minister

Iran shares views and considerations with Pakistan on ending war - Foreign Minister

April 25, 2026   05:37 pm

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has released a statement following his meeting with Pakistan’s head of armed forces, Asim Munir.

The statement says they discussed “the latest developments related to the ceasefire” between Iran and the US.

It also says Araghchi shared Iran’s “views and considerations” on ending the war.

The statement adds that Asim Munir said Pakistan is ready to continue its mediation efforts.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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