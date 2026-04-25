Govt. aiming to significantly reduce road accidents and deaths by 2029: Transport Minister

More than 2,700 people die annually due to road accidents in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake has stated.

The Transport Minister made these remarks while attending a special one-day workshop organized by the National Transport Medical Institute.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake noted that although the government has undertaken extensive efforts to improve transport safety—including road development, vehicle imports and infrastructure upgrades—road safety cannot be ensured without proper training and discipline among road users.

He said measures are being implemented to gradually reduce the annual road fatality rate, with a target of significantly lowering deaths by the year 2029.

According to available data, between 15% and 18% of drivers are reported to be involved in drug use, while driver-related issues account for approximately 53% of road accidents, the Transport Minister added.

“Without discipline and training, we cannot ensure transport safety. The government is implementing a transport action plan with passenger safety as the top priority,” he said.

The Minister further stated that efforts are underway to introduce standardized bus services and vehicle imports suitable for Sri Lanka, along with stronger attention to manufacturer responsibility.

He added that these reforms are aimed at improving overall transport safety through structured and long-term national initiatives.