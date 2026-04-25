Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have begun talks in Islamabad, according to the Pakistani officials and Iranian state media, as Araghchi kicks off a diplomatic tour of the region.

Araghchi has “arrived at the Prime Minister’s House,” according to a statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and army chief, Asim Munir are also present.

Iran’s state-backed Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that both parties have “exchanged views on Iran-Pakistan relations” and “strengthening regional cooperation, especially the ongoing diplomacy to completely stop the war.”

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Pakistan for supporting “the oppressed people of Palestine” and “special efforts to implement the ceasefire understanding regarding Lebanon,” according to IRNA.

Mediators in Islamabad are pushing for a second round of negotiations between US and Iranian officials after marathon talks stalled in early April. Araghchi has spoken with Pakistani leaders at least twice since he arrived in the capital on Friday.

Earlier today, Araghchi met separately with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, and highlighted government ministers’ “commendable efforts” to halt the war.

Araghchi emphasized the “valuable endeavors” of Field Marshal Munir – the top Pakistani mediator between the US and Iran – and other officials “for establishing the ceasefire,” in a Telegram post shortly after the meeting finished.

“Discussions and exchanges of views were held regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire,” Araghchi’s post said. “Field Marshal Munir… announced the country’s readiness to continue Pakistan’s mediation efforts until a result is achieved,” the post added.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies