Asanga Seneviratne elected President of National Olympic Committee

The President of the Sri Lanka Baseball Federation Asanga Seneviratne has been elected the new president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

During the election held at the Sri Lanka Olympic House, Seneviratne who also headed Sri Lanka Rugby received 16 votes. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Football Federation President Jaswar Umar received 11 votes while Sri Lanka Shooting Federation Vice President Shirantha Peiris obtained two votes.

The election to appoint officials to the National Olympic Committee for the next four-year term was held this evening with a total of 29 sports associations affiliated with the National Olympic Committee eleigble to vote.