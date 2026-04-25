Digital motor insurance cards to be introduced from May

Digital motor insurance cards are expected to be introduced from May 01, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has announced.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the initiative will be implemented with the support of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka Police.

The move is aimed at modernizing the motor insurance ecosystem by providing a seamless, paperless, and efficient experience for all vehicle owners, the Ministry noted. It also supports the country’s broader digitalization efforts while enhancing public safety.

The Finance Ministry further stated that replacing plastic cards with digital cards will contribute to environmental sustainability across the country.