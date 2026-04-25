Ehipassiko - Walk for Peace nears Colombo as fourth day concludes

The internationally recognized “Ehipassiko” peace walk, led by Venerable Pannakara Thero and a group of monks visiting from the United States, successfully concluded its fourth day this afternoon (25).

The day’s journey began in the morning from Beligammana Raja Maha Vihara and proceeded to Tholangamuwa National School, where the day’s walk concluded.

The peace procession is scheduled to resume its fifth day tomorrow (26) from Tholangamuwa, passing through Kajugama, Yakkala, Mahara, and Kelaniya, before reaching Independence Square on April 28.

Meanwhile, police have requested public support to ensure the success of the event, which aims to promote global peace and has attracted international attention.

Large crowds have been observed gathering along the route of the procession and pay their respects.

While appreciating the public’s enthusiasm and devotion, police noted that certain behaviors—such as pushing, crowding, excessive video recording, attempting to touch the ceremonial dog accompanying the walk, and taking selfies—have disrupted the procession.

Authorities emphasized that the participating monks expect disciplined conduct from the public and urged people to maintain order and respect while observing the event.

Police further requested the public to avoid any actions that could inconvenience or endanger the monks and the delegation, and to cooperate in ensuring their safety throughout the journey.