US President Donald Trump has called off planned meetings between his envoys and Iranian counterparts in Islamabad, Pakistan, where the parties were supposed to work toward a ceasefire deal to end the ongoing US-Iran war.

The White House directed CNN to comments Trump shared with Fox News on the matter.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago, they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there,’” Trump told Fox News in a phone interview, according to comments read aloud on air. “‘We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.’”

The US delegation was supposed to be led by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The sudden and unilateral move comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently departed the Pakistani capital, where he had been engaging with officials on the matter.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies