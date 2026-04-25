Police Media Spokesperson departs for INTERPOL conference in France

The Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fredrick Wootler, departed for France today (25) to participate in the First Global Conference for Public Communication organized by INTERPOL in Lyon.

During the conference, ASP Wootler is scheduled to deliver a special presentation highlighting how the Sri Lanka Police managed public safety and ensured welfare support during recent disaster situations in the country.

His participation marks a significant milestone, as he becomes the first Sri Lankan Police Media Spokesperson to be invited to deliver a special lecture at an international police conference of this nature, the Police Media Division said in a statement.

The conference is scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 30, 2026, in Lyon, France.