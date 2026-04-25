Police Media Spokesperson departs for INTERPOL conference in France

Police Media Spokesperson departs for INTERPOL conference in France

April 25, 2026   10:22 pm

The Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fredrick Wootler, departed for France today (25) to participate in the First Global Conference for Public Communication organized by INTERPOL in Lyon.

During the conference, ASP Wootler is scheduled to deliver a special presentation highlighting how the Sri Lanka Police managed public safety and ensured welfare support during recent disaster situations in the country.

His participation marks a significant milestone, as he becomes the first Sri Lankan Police Media Spokesperson to be invited to deliver a special lecture at an international police conference of this nature, the Police Media Division said in a statement.

The conference is scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 30, 2026, in Lyon, France.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm