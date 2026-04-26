Mainly fair weather expected in parts of the island

Mainly fair weather expected in parts of the island

April 26, 2026   06:52 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northwestern provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm, today (26), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it stated. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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