Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner as attendees take cover

Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner as attendees take cover

April 26, 2026   06:55 am

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a loud, unidentified noise.

A White House aide said Trump was ⁠safe after a freelance photographer working for Reuters heard four to six loud bangs in the hotel but not the immediate vicinity of the dinner.

Multiple media reports said there was a gunman.

Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming ‘‘Get down, get down!"

Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in ⁠combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Many of the ⁠2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall.

Shortly before being escorted off the stage ⁠by security, Melania Trump appeared to react to something in the crowd and had a concerned look ⁠on her face, according to a live feed from CSPAN.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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