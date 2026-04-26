Trump responds after shots fired at correspondents dinner, says shooter arrested

President Donald Trump responds after an alleged shooter opened fire inside the hotel where the correspondents’ dinner was being held.

‘‘Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely, Trump said on Truth Social.

He continued saying, ‘‘The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.’’

Shortly after making that statement, he shared that the event will be rescheduled within 30 days, and that he would be holding a press conference in half an hour.

He also reiterated that the first Lady, plus the vice president, and all cabinet members, are in perfect condition.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. ‘‘Out of the way, sir!’’ someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall — where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump’s speech — was immediately evacuated.

Members of the National Guard took up position inside the building as people were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside was also extremely tight.

Source: Gray News

--Agencies