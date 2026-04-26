Man arrested for financial fraud using forged documents in Balummahara

Man arrested for financial fraud using forged documents in Balummahara

April 26, 2026   08:23 am

An individual has been arrested by police for allegedly committing financial fraud using a forged identity card and a fake driving licence.

The arrest was made last night (25) in the Balummahara area within the Yakkala Police Division, following a raid conducted based on received information.

The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old resident of the Gampaha area, police said. 

Further investigations by the police have revealed that the suspect is also wanted under an open warrant issued by the Marawila Magistrate’s Court in connection with defrauding money by falsely promising foreign employment opportunities.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Yakkala Police.

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