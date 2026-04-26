Ehi Passiko Peace Walk enters fifth day; Set to reach Kelaniya Temple tomorrow

The fifth day of the ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk, led by Venerable Pannakara Thero and a group of monks visiting from the United States, commenced today (26) from near Tholangamuwa National School.

Today’s segment of the walk is scheduled to proceed up to the Yakkala Abeysekaraaramaya.

The march is set to continue tomorrow (27) from Abesekararamaya, Yakkala to the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

On April 28, a special discussion is also scheduled to be held at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya with school and university students in parallel with the Peace Walk. Thereafter, the walk will proceed from the Kelaniya temple to Independence Square.

On the same day, the state ceremony of the ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk is scheduled to be held at Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Peace Walk was ceremonially launched on April 21 from the Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya, with the participation of a group of monks led by the visiting Vietnamese Venerable Pannakara Thero.