MP Archchuna accused of threatening woman with firearm over land dispute in Jaffna

Jaffna District Member of Parliament (MP) Ramanathan Archchuna has allegedly threatened a woman while holding a firearm in Periyavillan, Jaffna.

The dispute is linked to an ongoing Magistrate’s Court case regarding the ownership of a plot of land.

MP Archchuna claims that the land belongs to him, while a woman has also laid claim to the same property.

It is reported that the incident had occurred yesterday (25) when the MP was engaged in clearing the land. Two women had arrived at the location, asserting that a portion of the land belonged to them, which led to a heated argument with the MP.

During the confrontation, the MP was seen holding a firearm while arguing with one of the women.