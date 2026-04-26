MP Archchuna accused of threatening woman with firearm over land dispute in Jaffna

MP Archchuna accused of threatening woman with firearm over land dispute in Jaffna

April 26, 2026   12:31 pm

Jaffna District Member of Parliament (MP) Ramanathan Archchuna has allegedly threatened a woman while holding a firearm in Periyavillan, Jaffna.

The dispute is linked to an ongoing Magistrate’s Court case regarding the ownership of a plot of land. 

MP Archchuna claims that the land belongs to him, while a woman has also laid claim to the same property.

It is reported that the incident had occurred yesterday (25) when the MP was engaged in clearing the land. Two women had arrived at the location, asserting that a portion of the land belonged to them, which led to a heated argument with the MP.

During the confrontation, the MP was seen holding a firearm while arguing with one of the women.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin