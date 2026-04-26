11 injured in bus collision at Naula; One in critical condition

A fatal road accident involving two buses has been reported in the Nalanda area of Naula along the Dambulla–Matale main road.

The incident had occurred today (26) at around 9:20 a.m., involving a private bus and a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

A total of 11 individuals had sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Nalanda Regional Hospital and the Matale Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources indicate that one of the injured is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the private bus has been arrested by the police, while the SLTB bus driver has reportedly fled the scene.

At the time of the accident, the Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne had been travelling from Kandy to Colombo and it is reported that he had assisted in rescuing the injured and facilitating their transfer to hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Naula Police.