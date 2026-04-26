Six suspects arrested with Ice and counterfeit currency notes

Six suspects arrested with Ice and counterfeit currency notes

April 26, 2026   01:50 pm

Six suspects have been arrested in the Rathmalana and Imbulgoda areas with 91 grams and 200 milligrams of ‘‘Ice’‘ (Crystal Methamphetamine), police said.   

During the operation, officers also recovered two counterfeit Rs. 5,000 currency notes and 21 counterfeit Rs. 2,000 notes from their possession.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau based on received intelligence.

The suspects, aged 25, 29, 30, 32, 35, and 52, are residents of Imbulgoda, Dehipitiya, Pelenda, and Ratmalana.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Mount Lavinia Police.

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