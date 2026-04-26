Circular issued on Vesak Week programmes for schools and educational institutions

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has issued a circular outlining programmes to be organized in schools, colleges of education, Pirivenas, and teacher training institutes in line with the ‘‘Vesak Week,’’ to be held alongside the State Vesak Festival.

According to the circular, Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa states that the relevant programmes should be conducted from May 26 to June 02 to mark Vesak Week, in conjunction with the State Vesak Festival.

In view of Vesak Day, which falls on May 30, 2026, the State Vesak Festival is scheduled to be held on May 27 at the Midellawala Ancient Temple in Thihagoda, Matara.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs together with the Department of Buddhist Affairs.

The Ministry has also provided instructions for organizing these programmes, along with a proposed model plan. Institutions have been advised to implement the programmes in a manner suitable to their respective environments, the circular further states.