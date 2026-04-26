Advisory issued for severe lightning for several areas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning for Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, and Kurunegala districts.

Accordingly, it said that thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kurunegala districts after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers, while the general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by lightning activity.