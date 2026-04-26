Mahanayaka Theros strongly condemn misuse of Buddhist robe by monk impersonators

The Mahanayaka Theros (Chief Prelates) of the three main Nikayas (monastic orders) in Sri Lanka—Siyam, Amarapura, and Ramanna—have issued a joint statement strongly condemning the anti-Sasana and illegal acts committed by a group of “monk impersonators” by misusing the saffron robe of Buddhist monks and transporting drugs.

The Mahanayaka Theros have issued this statement strongly condemning the anti-Sasana, anti-social and illegal act committed by a group of “monk impersonators” by misusing the noble Buddha robe and transporting drugs, thereby discrediting the historical role of monks in Sri Lanka before the entire world.

The Mahanayaka Theros emphasise that all the “monk impersonators” involved in this illegal act, which they say has been committed by abusing the traditional respect and acceptance of a monk in Sri Lankan society and the sacred teachings of Buddhists regarding the noble saffron robe of Buddhist monks, should be duly punished.

They also point out that at this time, when the need to investigate the facts of the case and prepare a proper mechanism to expel the “monk impersonators” who engage in such illegal acts by abusing a Buddhist monk’s robe and their religious identity, it is once again evident that it is essential for the state machinery to intervene promptly to make the necessary legal provisions for that purpose.

Accordingly, the letter also states that the relevant Nikayas will investigate the facts regarding all the “monk impersonators” involved in these anti-Sasana and illegal activities in the future and take steps to expel them from the order.

Furthermore, the statement emphasised that the security forces should take prompt action to conduct prompt investigations and take legal action against the drug networks and drug distributors who are strategically and systematically inciting young Buddhist monks to engage in such illegal activities.

The Mahanayaka Theros have also stated that every Buddhist teacher should constantly monitor every young monk and, if it is observed that he is engaged in any anti-Sasana activity, investigate the facts in that regard and take the appropriate action regarding such young monks.