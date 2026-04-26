5 arrested over abduction and murder of person in Mattakkuliya

The Police Special Task Force (STF) officers have arrested five suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of a person.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were involved in the crime of abducting, strangling and drowning a person in the Mattakkuliya Police Division on April 22.

Accordingly, based on information received by a team of officers from the STF Camp in Sri Jayawardenapura, the suspects were arrested yesterday (25) and handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

Police said that the suspects are residents of Colombo 15 and Pamunugama areas, aged between 23 and 36 years.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (26).

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.