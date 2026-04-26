5 arrested over abduction and murder of person in Mattakkuliya

5 arrested over abduction and murder of person in Mattakkuliya

April 26, 2026   07:15 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) officers have arrested five suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of a person.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects were involved in the crime of abducting, strangling and drowning a person in the Mattakkuliya Police Division on April 22.

Accordingly, based on information received by a team of officers from the STF Camp in Sri Jayawardenapura, the suspects were arrested yesterday (25) and handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police Station.

Police said that the suspects are residents of Colombo 15 and Pamunugama areas, aged between 23 and 36 years.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (26).

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm