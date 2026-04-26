Seven-day detention order issued on 22 monks arrested with drugs at BIA

Seven-day detention order issued on 22 monks arrested with drugs at BIA

April 26, 2026   08:20 pm

The Negombo Magistrate’s Court has issued an order to detain and interrogate for seven days the 22 Buddhist monks arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with over 110 kilograms of Kush cannabis and Hashish. 

The order was issued by Additional Magistrate of Negombo when the arrested monks were produced before the court today and based on a request made by the police. 

Meanwhile, the alleged main ringleader, also a Buddhist monk, who is said to have led this group of monks and orchestrated the crime, was arrested today by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in the Meegahamulla area of Gampaha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm