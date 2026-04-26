Seven-day detention order issued on 22 monks arrested with drugs at BIA

The Negombo Magistrate’s Court has issued an order to detain and interrogate for seven days the 22 Buddhist monks arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with over 110 kilograms of Kush cannabis and Hashish.

The order was issued by Additional Magistrate of Negombo when the arrested monks were produced before the court today and based on a request made by the police.

Meanwhile, the alleged main ringleader, also a Buddhist monk, who is said to have led this group of monks and orchestrated the crime, was arrested today by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in the Meegahamulla area of Gampaha.