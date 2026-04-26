Srima De Silva wins Derana 60 Plus - Season 07

Srima De Silva was declared the winner of the “Derana 60 Plus - Season 07” at the Grand Finale held on Sunday (26).

Anoma Wickramarachchi won the award for the Most Popular Singer, and she also won second place in this season of Derana 60 Plus.

Meanwhile, Abeysinghe Liyanage took third place.

‘Derana 60 Plus’, which is held for the senior citizens of Sri Lanka with amazing singing abilities, is the first reality experience organized by a media institution in Sri Lanka created to highlight the talents of senior citizens over the age of 60.

The most popular singer was selected via audience SMS votes, while the most talented star was selected by the judging panel.

Veteran artists Edward Jayakody, Subani Harshani and Janaka Wickramasinghe served as the judges for the final.