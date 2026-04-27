Fairly heavy rainfall expected in most parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in most parts of the island

April 27, 2026   06:05 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 1.00 pm, today (27), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers are likely at some places in Southern province during the morning too. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala district, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Anuradhapura, Kurunegala and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

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