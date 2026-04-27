Ehi Passiko Peace Walk enters day six; Set to reach Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya today

The sixth day of the ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk is set to commence today (27) near the Abeysekaraaramaya, Yakkala.

The walk is scheduled to proceed up to the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya today.

A special discussion will be held, tomorrow (28) at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya with the participation of school and university students, held parallel to the peace walk. Following this, the walk will continue from Kelaniya to the Independence Square.

On the same day, the State Ceremony of the ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk is scheduled to take place at Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The peace walk, led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam along with a group of monks, commenced on April 21 from the Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya.